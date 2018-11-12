Lady GaGa volunteered at a wildfire shelter over the weekend, just days after being evacuated from her Malibu home.
The 32-year-old singer was forced to leave her Californian property last week after raging wildfires swept through the Malibu area, and just days later, she has been seen stopping by a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Pacific Palisades High School on Sunday (11.10.18) to offer support to the volunteers and evacuees there.
According to TMZ, the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker spent 90 minutes in the shelter, where she handed out gift cards, posed for photos, and sang to a 98-year-old woman in order to bolster her spirits.
She told those at the shelter: ''I extend my love. I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone.''
It comes after Gaga recently took to social media to praise the firefighters who are working tirelessly to put out the blaze.
She wrote: ''I'm so grateful I love you and god bless you to all the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting this fire. You risk your lives for us, and I'm so humbled by your bravery. You are our heroes. #WoolsleyFire (sic)''
Previously, the 'Bad Romance' singer admitted she didn't know whether her own home would escape the devastation.
She recently said: ''I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I'm sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. (sic)''
