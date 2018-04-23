Chart-topping singer Lady GaGa convinced Bradley Cooper to sing live in 'A Star Is Born'.
Lady GaGa convinced Bradley Cooper to sing live in 'A Star Is Born'.
The 32-year-old star appears alongside Bradley, 43, in the upcoming romantic-drama film, and Bradley - who directed the project - has revealed she implored him to sing live in the movie in exchange for help with her acting.
He said: ''[Gaga] said right from the beginning that there would be a barter.
''[She said] 'I'm gonna rely on you to get a performance that's honest out of me' - because she'd never done a film before - 'and I'm gonna make sure that you're going to turn into a musician. Because we're going to sing everything live.' And I went, 'Wait, what?'''
Although Bradley spent a long time preparing to sing, he still found it to be a ''terrifying'' experience.
He shared: ''[Singing live] was terrifying, and I really relied on her. I spent about a year and a half taking vocal lessons and preparing.''
The Hollywood star actually spent three years preparing for the 42-day shoot.
The movie is a remake of the 1937 film of the same name, and Bradley revealed he was determined to helm the project, regardless of whether it was a success or not.
Bradley told Vulture: ''The broken love story in 'A Star Is Born' kept haunting me.
''Shots kept coming into my head. I would dream about it. I realised I had to [direct it], whether it fails or not. I knew I had to try and I wound up absolutely loving it.
''You can't hide when you sing. The best way to express love is through singing and music. I knew if I could marry that in a way, it would be special.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...