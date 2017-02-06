Lady GaGa is to head out on a 48-date world tour in support of her latest record 'Joanne'.

The 30-year-old pop megastar will kick off her run of dates at Vancouver's Rogers Arena in British Columbia, Canada on August 1 and will perform throughout North America and Europe ending the run of dates back in the US at Salt Lake City's Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah on December 14.

The 'Perfect Illusion' hitmaker took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday (06.02.17) morning to share an image with her fans which alluded to the tour.

The image, posted with no caption, featured Gaga wearing a pair of sunglasses with the word Joanne in the reflection.

The only other text on the image simply reads: ''Lady Gaga world tour.''

The tour announcement comes just hours after the 'Born This Way' musician wrapped her action-packed performance at the Super Bowl half-time show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, which saw her glide across the field attached to a harness, drop her mic, catch a football, and exit the stage by jumping off of it.

The upcoming tour will serve as Gaga's seventh stint on the road, and she previously told fans they can expect more extravagant shows the next time she takes to the road.

She said in October last year: ''What I would say to those who are terrified that I'll never again embrace absurdity or the avant-garde is 'think again' because that is my favourite thing.''

Lady Gaga's 'Joanne World Tour' dates are as follows:



August 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

August 5 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

August 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

August 13 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

August 15 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 19 - Omaha, NB - CenturyLink Center

August 21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 23 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

August 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

August 28 - New York City, NY - Citi Field

September 1 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

September 4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 6 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

September 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 15 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock In Rio Festival

September 22 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

September 24 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

September 26 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

September 29 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena

October 1 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

October 3 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

October 6 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena

October 9 - London, UK - O2 Arena

October 15 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena

October 17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

October 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

October 23 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe

October 26 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 28 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena

November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

November 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

November 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

November 15 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

November 16 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

November 19 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

November 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

November 28 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

November 30 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

December 1 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

December 3 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

December 5 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

December 8 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

December 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

December 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena