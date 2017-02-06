Lady GaGa is to head out on a huge world tour in support of her latest record 'Joanne', kicking off on August 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.
The 30-year-old pop megastar will kick off her run of dates at Vancouver's Rogers Arena in British Columbia, Canada on August 1 and will perform throughout North America and Europe ending the run of dates back in the US at Salt Lake City's Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah on December 14.
The 'Perfect Illusion' hitmaker took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday (06.02.17) morning to share an image with her fans which alluded to the tour.
The image, posted with no caption, featured Gaga wearing a pair of sunglasses with the word Joanne in the reflection.
The only other text on the image simply reads: ''Lady Gaga world tour.''
The tour announcement comes just hours after the 'Born This Way' musician wrapped her action-packed performance at the Super Bowl half-time show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, which saw her glide across the field attached to a harness, drop her mic, catch a football, and exit the stage by jumping off of it.
The upcoming tour will serve as Gaga's seventh stint on the road, and she previously told fans they can expect more extravagant shows the next time she takes to the road.
She said in October last year: ''What I would say to those who are terrified that I'll never again embrace absurdity or the avant-garde is 'think again' because that is my favourite thing.''
Lady Gaga's 'Joanne World Tour' dates are as follows:
August 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
August 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
August 5 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
August 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
August 13 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park
August 15 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
August 19 - Omaha, NB - CenturyLink Center
August 21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
August 23 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
August 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
August 28 - New York City, NY - Citi Field
September 1 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
September 4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 6 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
September 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 15 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock In Rio Festival
September 22 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
September 24 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
September 26 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
September 29 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena
October 1 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
October 3 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
October 6 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena
October 9 - London, UK - O2 Arena
October 15 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena
October 17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
October 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
October 23 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe
October 26 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 28 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena
November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
November 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
November 10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
November 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
November 15 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
November 16 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
November 19 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
November 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
November 28 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
November 30 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
December 1 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
December 3 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
December 5 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
December 8 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
December 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
December 12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
December 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
