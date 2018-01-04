Lady GaGa, Pink, Childish Gambino, and Little Big Town are among the artists who will perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Lady GaGa is to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
The 31-year-old singer - who is up for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Million Reasons' and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Joanne' - will take to the stage at the ceremony for the sixth time, and fourth consecutive year, when the annual event takes place at New York's Madison Square Garden on January 28.
Also announced by The Recording Academy to be performing this year are three-time Grammy winner Pink, who is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'What About Us', Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, who will mark his five nominations with his stage debut at the ceremony, and Little Big Town, who are also in the running for two trophies.
For the past 15 years, the Grammy Awards have taken place in Los Angeles, but to mark their return to New York, the ceremony will include a special Broadway tribute honouring the music of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.
The segment will see two-time winner Patti LuPone reprise her 1981 role in 'Evita' for a rendition of 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina', and Ben Platt - who is currently appearing in Best Musical Theatre Album nominee 'Dear Evan Hansen' - will perform a classic track from 'West Side Story'.
James Corden will return as host of the Grammy Awards.
Leading the way in the nominees is rapper Jay-Z who has been nominated for eight prizes, including album, song and record of the year, while Kendrick Lamar is shortlisted for seven accolades and Bruno Mars has six nods.
The 'Loyalty' hitmaker and the 'That's What I Like' singer will go head-to-head with Jay for the biggest prize, Album of the Year, with their respective records 'Humble' and '24K Magic' up for the prize, along with Childish Gambino's 'Awaken, My Love!' and Lorde's 'Melodrama'.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...