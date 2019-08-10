Lady GaGa is set to ''fully fund'' classroom projects in three US cities following tragic mass shootings.

The 'Shallow' singer and her Born This Way foundation are teaming up with DonorsChoose.org to donate money and resources to the ''classroom project needs'' of several schools in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California, after the three cities were each struck by tragic shootings in the past week.

In a message on Facebook, Gaga wrote: ''A note to Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy:

''My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.

''Today, I find hope in the work of DonorsChoose.org and I'm proud to partner with them and with Born This Way Foundation to fully fund the classroom project needs in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA. (sic)''

The 33-year-old musician went on to reveal 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 in El Paso, and 23 in Gilroy will be among those receiving donations from her foundation.

She continued: ''14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life. https://www.donorschoose.org/bekind21 (sic)''

And Gaga closed her post by encouraging her followers to ''check in'' on their loved ones, and to seek help if they need someone to talk to.

She wrote: ''Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones. If you're struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don't be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it's ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don't turn away.

''In loving memory of the victims of the tragic shootings in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA. (sic)''