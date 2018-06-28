Lady GaGa is reportedly planning to release the first of three new albums on the evening of her first Las Vegas residency show at the Park Theatre at Park MGM in December.
The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker will kick off her 74-date run at the Park Theatre at Park MGM in Sin City in December, and she's said to be planning to surprise fans with a shed-load of new music at the same time.
An insider told the Daily Star newspaper: ''The first proper Gaga album will be unveiled around the time of her Vegas shows in December.''
The 32-year-old singer is also said to be keen to take on some more acting jobs after landing a role as Ally in the upcoming musical drama 'A Star Is Born' alongside Bradley Cooper.
They added: ''Because of her Vegas show she will be available in Los Angeles to do movies.''
Gaga headed back into the studio with Bloodpop, one of the producers behind her last record, 2016's 'Joanne', in May.
The 'Born This Way' singer has been working on new music since April, after being forced to cancel her 'Joanne World Tour' due to health issues.
The singer was ''devastated'' to have to axe the last 10 dates of the European leg in February, because she was suffering with ''severe pain'' caused by the long-term condition fibromyalgia.
The 'Poker Face' hitmaker has also been recording in Cannon Beach, Oregon - which is said to have ''healing properties'' - with producer DJ White Shadow, who she worked with on both 'Born This Way' and 'Artpop'.
Her bassist Jonny Good previously said that Gaga is determined to be back to her best in time for her residency.
He said: ''By the 'Joanne tour' she was already five tours in, battling hip injuries. Nobody knows how she's done it.
''She never moans - she does have a great team though, a great physical team. They help. Everyone helps keep the ship together.''
