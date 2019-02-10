Lady GaGa was thrilled to see 'A Star Is Born' win Best Original Music at the EE British Academy Film Awards, as she admitted it ''means the world'' to her to triumph in that category.
Lady GaGa says 'A Star Is Born's win at the EE British Academy Film Awards ''means the world'' to her.
The movie - which features original songs including 'Shallow' and 'I'll Never Love Again' - took home the Original Music prize at the ceremony in London on Sunday night (10.02.19) and whilst Lady Gaga was not there to accept the prize in person, she took to social media to share her excitement at the win.
She wrote on Twitter: ''I can't believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA 's . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy's so show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn't be here without u #BAFTAs (sic)''
In his acceptance speech, the film's director and star Bradley Cooper - who was in attendance with his partner Irina Shayk - thanked Gaga for helping him to ''fulfil a dream''.
He told the audience: ''I got to fulfil a dream I never thought would happen. I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film. I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year.''
And Bradley was hoping Gaga would win Best Actress at the BAFTAs.
Asked what one award - out of the four the film is nominated for - he would like to win the most, he said on the red carpet: ''Gaga winning would be amazing. It would be cool [if I won too] but the truth is, for her to take that shot with me and get that accolade would be insane.''
