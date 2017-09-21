Lady GaGa has praised Noah Cyrus for 'cheering' her up after by singing 'Million Reasons' at her concert as she battles fibromyalgia.
Lady GaGa has thanked Noah Cyrus for cheering her up by singing her song 'Million Reasons'.
The 31-year-old pop star was hospitalised last week with fibromyalgia and has praised the 17-year-old ''music angel'' for making her feel better with her beautiful recital when she opened for Katy Perry at her Montreal show on Tuesday (19.09.17).
Taking to Twitter, she said: ''@NoahCyrus This really cheered me up. Keep killin it lil' music angel really warmed my heart to hear you sing my song(sic)''
The 'Poker Face' singer recently revealed she suffers from the disorder characterised by muscular pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues and apologised to fans in Brazil after having to pull out of her appearance at Rock In Rio last Friday (15.09.17).
She wrote on Twitter: ''Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.
''I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors (sic)''
She also shared a full statement which read: ''Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that is impacting her ability to perform. As a result, she must sadly withdraw from this Friday's Rock In Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.''
Gaga is seen trying to tackle her chronic pain in her upcoming documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' relates to the condition, but the singer says she's been trying unsuccessfully to keep her symptoms at bay.
She posted: ''Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths. (sic)''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...