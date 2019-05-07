Lady GaGa stunned onlookers by performing a strip tease at the Met Gala 2019 on Monday night (07.05.19).

The singer-turned-actress made heads turn on the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art pink carpet in New York, when she stepped out wearing a voluminous fuchsia-pink Brandon Maxwell gown accompanied by five dancers, the fashion designer and A-list make-up artist, Sarah Tanno.

To celebrate this year's theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, Gaga, 33, arrived in the iconic pink cape dress, which featured a giant bow and 25-foot train, and changed into four more looks using the red carpet as her very own stage.

The 'A Star Is Born' actress - who used an umbrella, sunglasses, and 1980's mobile phone as props - unzipped the bow-embellished look to unveil a black corseted ball gown underneath, and later slipped off the dress to reveal a Barbie-pink column gown, that featured a 28 carat diamond butterfly choker from Tiffany & Co's Blue Book collection.

For her final look, Gaga bared all in front of cameras wearing a black crystal embellished underwear set, fishnet tights and platform boots, whilst pulling along a custom Haus of Gaga drinks trolley.

In an emotional Instagram post following the event, Maxwell thanked Gaga for a ''decade of friendship'' and being his ''date'' to the extraordinary party.

Maxwell captioned a photo of the singer with the words: ''Wow, what an incredible night. I was blessed to even be invited! Thank you to Anna Wintour @voguemagazine for just being super kind. Thank you to my date @ladygaga for a decade of friendship and for making me truly believe I could have the life I dreamed of. Thank you to @sandraamador.xx & @tomeerebout for your years of friendship and fearless vision.

''To @fredericaspiras & @sarahtannomakeup for creating beauty in a way that matches your souls. To @marlaweinhoff for always bringing every dream to life, and to every single member of my team who worked tireless hours with so much love to help bring this dream to life, team members, pattern makers, seamstresses, you're the real stars of the Met Gala.

''And mostly to @wonderfulboy for always telling me that the dreams I dream are valid and reachable, it's because of you that I try. Biggest love to @ralphlauren @tiffanyandco & @jessica_o_ for being so kind in getting me ready! To any young people reading that are dreaming of this life, if I can do it, you absolutely can. See you there soon! (sic)''

Other guests at the Met Gala 2019 included Cara Delevingne, Cardi B, Katy Perry, Dame Joan Collins, Jared Leto and Celine Dion a galaxy of other stars.