Lady GaGa stayed in a $20,000,000 Airbnb mansion for free ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

The 30-year-old singer - who put on an unforgettable show during this year's half-time sporting extravaganza at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (05.02.17) - spent a week in the city ahead of her performance and lived in luxury at a lavish pad that usually costs a whopping $10,000 a night.

According to TMZ, the blonde beauty's temporary home was spread across 10,000 square feet, and boasted a stone spiral staircase feature, fully equipped fitness centre and a luxurious pool.

Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - had her choice of staying in one of five bedrooms, and enjoying a relaxing bath in any of the five and half bathrooms the house has.

Meanwhile, the 'Joanne' hitmaker has revealed she decided ''about a month ago'' exactly how she wanted her half-time show to run.

Speaking backstage after her performance, she said: ''I made the decision about a month ago that I was going to do it and I just stayed solid and went for it.''

And Gaga was so ''proud'' of her performance, which saw her entertain the crowd with greatest hits including 'The Edge of Glory' and 'Poker Face', because she claims she has proved wrong all of those who didn't believe in her during the early stages of her career and anyone who felt she and her fans - known as Monsters - were ''weird''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''My fans mean everything to me.

''When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird. We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world without beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud.''