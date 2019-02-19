Lady GaGa and Christian Carino have reportedly ended their engagement, after confirming they were to be married in October last year.
Lady GaGa and Christian Carino have reportedly ended their engagement.
The 32-year-old singer and the talent agent, 42, began dating in February 2017 before confirming their engagement in October last year, but it now seems they've decided to call time on their romance, as sources say they are no longer together.
An insider told People magazine: ''It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story.''
Speculation of Gaga's relationship status has been circling for some time, after fans noticed the 'Million Reasons' singer wasn't wearing her engagement ring when she attended the Grammy Awards earlier this month.
Gaga didn't bring Christian with her to the ceremony - despite him being in attendance at other events this season such as the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards - and also didn't thank him during her acceptance speech when her song 'Shallow' won the best pop duo or group performance prize.
The report comes after it was previously claimed the 'A Star Is Born' actress was ''over the moon'' about her engagement.
A source said in December: ''Gaga is so over the moon at the moment. She is constantly telling those close to her how grateful she is to be at this point in her life and work with such incredible artists and be with the man she loves so dearly.
''Gaga is incredibly elated about her engagement.''
The source also then claimed Christian was ''so proud of her success''.
They added: ''Christian loves to make her happy and he is so proud of her success. He is patient because he was a huge influence in her doing the film to begin with. The amazing thing about their relationship is that he understands her work and career and he is there to guide her.
''This relationship is different because Christian understands her on a more intimate level. She trusts him fully and feels totally secure around him. They don't get a lot of private time, but when they do, they love to have private getaways in fancy hotels.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...