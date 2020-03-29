Lady GaGa spent her birthday ''finding ways to support the world''.

The 'Stupid Love' singer turned 34 on Saturday (28.03.20), and used her special day by sitting in a call with the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Tedros revealed on Twitter he had been speaking to Gaga about the best ways to help those impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and praised the singer for her ''compassion and kindness''.

He wrote: ''A very good call with @ladygaga. I thanked her for her continuing efforts to show compassion & kindness to the world. She is ready to support @WHO in any way possible in the fight against #COVID19. Together!

''And happy birthday @ladygaga! I am so touched that you're spending this moment on finding ways to support the world during #COVID19. I send you my best wishes! Thank you for spreading kindness at such an important moment for all of us! Together! (sic)''

Gaga's call with Tedros comes after her father Joe Germanotta was slammed on social media for asking the public for $50,000 to pay his restaurant staff.

Joe revealed on Twitter he has had to let 30 employees of his New York business Joanne Trattoria go due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a GoFundMe page seeking donations to pay his staff has been set up.

He tweeted: ''I'm doing the best I can but we had to close Joanne for the month. Our staff needs some help financial. Any help for our employees will be appreciated.''

But following backlash from those who pointed out Gaga's estimated $275 million fortune, Joe's tweet has since been deleted and the GoFundMe page has been taken down.

Blogger Perez Hilton wrote on social media: ''Lady GaGa is worth hundreds of millions of dollars AND is part owner in her family's restaurant.

''Yet her also wealthy father has just taken to Twitter to ask the public to help financially the workers they have stopped paying.''