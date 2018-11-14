Lady GaGa has revealed she dressed in disguise to go and see 'A Star Is Born' in a public cinema, but she had to leave because she got so emotional.
Lady GaGa snuck into a local cinema to watch 'A Star Is Born' - but got so ''emotional'' she left before the end.
The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker stars as Ally alongside Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine in modern remake of the 1936 classic - which tells the love story of a fading rock star who launches his love interest's career - and has revealed she went incognito to a theatre to see it with members of the public, but was so upset by the ''tragic'' ending, she had to rush out.
She told the latest issue of Variety magazine: ''Yeah, I snuck in.
''I sat through most of it.
''I had to remove myself before the end.
''The film moves me so deeply.
''I feel so entrenched in the character that the second half of the film - without revealing what happens - is so emotional and tragic.
''I have to take myself out of it.''
The 32-year-old singer - who recently got engaged to talent agent Christian Carino - wept when she first watched her acting debut too.
She said: ''I cried the whole time, because I missed Jackson.''
The 'Born This Way' hitmaker - who is tipped to win an Oscar for the role - admits that she was filled with ''doubt'' about whether she would be ''good enough'' for the big screen, but she soon realised from the reaction she received that she had no need to worry.
She said: ''This has been a very transformative time for me.
''As an artist, there's always a feeling of 'Am I good enough? Am I making something honest? Am I making something true?' There is a sort of stagnant sadness in me, wondering if I'm enough. ''Today I did not see that. I saw something different. I saw a clarity. I saw a truth.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...