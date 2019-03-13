Lady GaGa has shut down rumours she is pregnant and revealed the only thing she is expecting his her sixth album.
Lady GaGa has quashed rumours she is pregnant by announcing she's working on her next album.
The 'Shallow' hitmaker - who split from Christian Carino last month, four months after they announced their engagement - took to Twitter to shut down gossip that she is expecting a child and revealed the only thing she is ''pregnant'' with is her sixth record - which will act as a follow-up to 2016's 'Joanne'.
Gaga tweeted: ''Rumors I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6. (sic)''
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress recently slammed social media sites for allowing people to easily spread misinformation, as she addressed false claims that she had struck up a romance with Bradley Cooper - who is in a relationship with Irina Shayk, with whom he has 23-month-old daughter Lea - on the set of their movie 'A Star Is Born'.
The 'Born This Way' singer said she thinks social media is the ''toilet of the internet''.
When asked about the rumours, Gaga - who performed 'Shallow' from the movie with Bradley at the Oscars, where the rumours started - simply rolled her eyes, before she said: ''First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it's done to pop culture is abysmal.
''People saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted to you to see. This is a love song. The movie, 'A Star Is Born', it's a love story.''
The 'Million Reasons' singer insisted she and Bradley performed the song in their characters - with Gaga as Ally and Bradley as Jack - because they're both ''artists'', who wanted to give the best performance possible.
She added: ''From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. When you're singing love songs, that's how you want people to feel.
''I'm an artist! I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!''
A source had also slammed the romance rumours, stating Bradley, 44, is still ''totally secure'' in his relationship with Irina.
The insider said: ''He is an honest guy and who is in a relationship and everyone has gotten very carried away with the gossip.
''Irina is with him a lot. She comes out all the time and they are really sweet together. Bradley is caring and conscious of her feelings. He doesn't want Irina to feel uncomfortable and she seems totally secure with their relationship.''
