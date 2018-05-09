Lady GaGa is planning the launch of her own beauty line.

The 32-year-old singer is seeking to secure a trademark for her

new brand of cosmetics called Haus Beauty, which she plans to create through her company, Ate My Heart Inc.

The cosmetics line will sell a broad range of beauty products, including foundation, eyeliners, shadows and lipsticks, as well as less popular products like beauty milks, according to The Blast.

Gaga is keen to broaden her business interests and the 'Joanne' hitmaker has recently been trying to launch a line of wines inspired by her family's Italian restaurant.

Gaga has always attracted headlines for her outrageous fashion sense during her career.

But the New York-born star - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - previously admitted that her style is a reflection of her mood.

Speaking in 2015, the chart-topping singer shared: ''There's always a dichotomy within me. If you see me dressing really out there, I tend to be self-deprecating inside.

''When I dress like a lady, I tend to be feeling very wild and confident. That sounds bizarre, but I get a lot of s**t done with that blonde hair.''

At the time, Gaga claimed that while she hadn't changed much as an individual, she's become more aware of how to pursue her ambitions.

She said: ''I haven't changed. It's just that I'm almost 30. I'm learning how to function effectively in society.''