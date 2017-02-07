The Bad Romance star, who is a self-confessed heavy metal superfan, will hit the stage with James Hetfield and his band for what is sure to be an unforgettable Grammys moment on Sunday (12Feb17).

The news was reportedly leaked on Monday night (06Feb17) when eagle-eyed fans spotted a Grammy ad announcing the unlikely pairing.

Metallica teased "something very unique and special" for their Grammy Awards performance last month (Jan17).

"It's been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we're thrilled to be asked back," the band wrote in a statement at the time. "We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night..."

Metallica, who recently reconnected with Lang Lang during a gig in China, were forced to scrap a show in Denmark at the weekend (05Feb17) after singer Hetfield fell ill.

The Enter Sandman stars were booked to perform four shows at Copenhagen's Royal Arena, kicking off the mini-residency on Friday night (03Feb17), but Hetfield told fans he wasn't feeling well and the singer's condition failed to improve over the weekend (04-05Feb17), prompting the bandmates to cancel their second scheduled gig in Copenhagen.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday (04Feb17), they wrote, "We're very disappointed to have to share with you that unfortunately as Saturday has progressed, James' health, and specifically his throat, is not improving and he is under strict doctor's orders to not sing one single note. So sadly we have to report that we will be postponing tomorrow's show at the Royal Arena until September 2, 2017.

"We are monitoring James' voice on a day-to-day basis so watch this space for updates."

Metallica will return to the Royal Arena stage on Tuesday (07Feb17) and again on Thursday (09Feb17), before heading to Los Angeles to perform at the Grammys.

Meanwhile, country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Danish band Lukas Graham will make their Grammy stage debuts at the 59th annual ceremony, and there are also performance events featuring Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town, Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest, and Alicia Keys and Maren Morris.

The awards show will take place at the Staples Center with host James Corden.