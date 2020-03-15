Lady GaGa has decided to self-quarantine and ''not hang out with people over 65'' amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 33-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to reveal how she's coping with the global health crisis and to offer some supportive words to her followers.

Gaga wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God --she said we're gonna be ok. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea recently described her mother's panic buying amid the coronavirus crisis as ''stupid''.

The rap star took to Twitter to urge her followers to resist the temptation to hoard things like toilet paper and food supplies, despite the threat of the virus.

Iggy, 29, wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I will not stop trying to get my mother to admit panic buying is stupid UNLESS she eats all her canned fish and uses alllllllll her toilet tissue.

''Use ALLLLLL your dettol girl... or Admit defeat.

''Jokes aside though, please Try not to panic buy large amounts of things [love heart emoji]

''Looking out for one anothers health includes making sure we all have access to the items we need instead of pointlessly hoarding them all in your garage. (sic)''