Ally Bellini was picked to be part of the pop superstar's on-field set at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday (05Feb17), but she had no idea she'd get so close to the headliner as she stepped off the stage during a performance of Born This Way.

"I had no idea that was going to happen," the 16-year-old tells Billboard. "It was an amazing surprise to me. We knew she was going to go around and high-five people but I never expected her to hug me.

"It was completely random! My friends were so excited for me. I didn't know how to react at the time but they were all yelling and jumping on me and hugging me.... I still can't really believe it."