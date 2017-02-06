The teen Lady GaGa hugged during her Super Bowl halftime show is still pinching herself after landing a spot in the spectacular beamed around the world.
Ally Bellini was picked to be part of the pop superstar's on-field set at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday (05Feb17), but she had no idea she'd get so close to the headliner as she stepped off the stage during a performance of Born This Way.
"I had no idea that was going to happen," the 16-year-old tells Billboard. "It was an amazing surprise to me. We knew she was going to go around and high-five people but I never expected her to hug me.
"It was completely random! My friends were so excited for me. I didn't know how to react at the time but they were all yelling and jumping on me and hugging me.... I still can't really believe it."
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...