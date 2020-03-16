Lady GaGa has opened up about the techniques she used to deal with her fibromyalgia diagnosis.
Lady GaGa used ''radical acceptance'' to get through her dark times.
The 33-year-old star has opened up about the technique she used to help cope after she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia - which causes widespread pain and extreme tiredness - in 2017, and explained how she has ups and downs with the condition.
Speaking to the new issue of Paper magazine, she said: ''You have to 'radically accept' that you're not going to feel well every day, maybe a little bit.
''Some days are way worse, some days aren't. But you know what I can do?
''I can go, 'Well, my hands work; my arms work; my legs work, even though they are sore; my back works; my brain works; my heart works; I'm taking breaths, my lungs work.' You can just be grateful for what you can do.''
The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker - who suffered from PTSD after she was sexually assaulted when she was 19 - has been open about her mental health struggles, and hit out at the constant happiness portrayed in a lot of mainstream music.
She added: ''Give me a break, [happiness is] not that simple. I have clinical depression.
''There's something going on in my brain where the dopamine and serotonin are not firing the same way, and I can't get there.
''If someone says, 'Come on, just be happy,' I'm like, 'You f***ing be happy.' ''
Previously, Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta revealed how the 'Poker Face' hitmaker - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - began struggling with her mental health after being bullied from a young age but she and the star's father, Joe, did what they could to support her.
She explained: ''In middle school, because she was unique, she started experiencing a lot of struggles. You know, feeling isolated from events. Humiliated. Taunted.
''And she would start to question herself and become doubtful of her own abilities. And that's when she developed depression.
''We tried our best as parents to help her, but didn't know everything ... I felt where I made mistakes was I didn't really know the warning signs to look for.''
