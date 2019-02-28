Lady GaGa had her Oscars speech prepared since she was 14.

The 32-year-old singer and actress took home her first Academy Award at the ceremony earlier this month for Best Original Song for 'A Star Is Born's 'Shallow' and admits she had been planning what to say when she won an Oscar for nearly two decades.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said: ''I've had a job since I was 14-years-old because I wanted more money than my allowance. Sometimes no one would be coming in the restaurant, and I'd be standing there with nothing to do.

''And I would just go, 'I'd like to thank the Academy for this tremendous honour. I've wanted to be an actress my whole life.' I would practice my acceptance speech and everyone at the bar would howl with laughter like, 'That's never gonna happen.'''

In her actual speech, Lady Gaga urged people to ''fight'' for their dreams.

She shared: ''If you're at home and sitting on your couch watching this, it is hard work, I've worked hard for a long time, it's not about winning, it's about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. It's not about how many times you get rejected or that you fall down or are beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going. Thank you so much to the academy for this wonderful honour, to every person in this room, to Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, my co-writers. To my sister, my soulmate. my family is here, I love you mom and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person in this planet that could have sang with me but you, thank you so much. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.''