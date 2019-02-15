Lady GaGa debuted a new tattoo inspired by her role in 'A Star Is Born' and Edith Piaf's song 'La Vie En Rose'.
Lady GaGa has debuted a new tattoo inspired by her role in 'A Star Is Born'.
The singer and actress posted a picture of the tribute to the classic Edith Piaf song 'La Vie En Rose' on her Instagram this week and revealed her new spinal cord ink which is inspired by the first scene in the 2018 Bradley Cooper directed flick.
She captioned the photo: ''Happy Valentine's Day. A tattoo toast to ''la vie en rose'' by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose.''
The 32-year-old star - who plays Ally in the Oscar-nominated romantic drama - sang Édith Piaf's signature 1947 song during her first scene in a drag bar in front of Cooper's character Jackson Maine.
Cooper - who originally wanted to cast Beyoncé for the female lead in the film - previously admitted he was ''floored'' when he saw Gaga performing live at the Sean Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and from that moment knew she should be cast as Ally.
Speaking last year, he said: ''I was floored. I'd never heard her sing live before and then I went and met her, I think it was almost the next day.
''I was so taken with how warm and present and kind and generous she is. And then from that meeting, that was it. There was no movie without her.''
Gaga will compete for two gongs for best actress and best original song for her and Cooper's hit 'Shallow' at the 91st Academy Awards, which airs February 24 2019 on ABC.
