Lady GaGa's Las Vegas residency has been a major challenge for the pop star, according to Bobby Campbell, her manager.
The 32-year-old singer is set to embark on a two-part residency in Sin City, and her manager, Bobby Campbell, has admitted that the shows represent a new chapter in Gaga's career.
He explained: ''The past eight years of her life has been touring the world in stadiums and arenas.
''Scaling down to a theatre and living with the production limitations of a smaller space isn't easy. I think fans will be really excited by what we've come up with, but it certainly hasn't come without its challenges.''
Gaga is one of the world's best-selling pop stars, while she's also recently made a successful transition into acting.
But according to Kurt Melien, the President of Live Nation Las Vegas, residencies have become ''the dominant form of entertainment''.
He told Billboard: ''That wasn't the case for years.
''Residencies are now the dominant form of entertainment - the idea that the biggest artist on the planet is doing Vegas sends a message to the world that this is the thing to do.''
Despite this, Bobby admitted that the upcoming shows in Las Vegas are ''not necessarily what everyone expected she would do''.
He said: ''For her, right now, it's not necessarily what everyone expected she would do, but it's what we wanted to do.
''It's not super-calculated or strategic as much as it's the perfect storm of right time.''
