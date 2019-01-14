Lady GaGa has admitted her apparent fashion tribute to Judy Garland at the Golden Globe awards happened completely by accident.
Lady GaGa says her fashion homage to Judy Garland at the Golden Globes happened by accident.
The 'A Star Is Born' actress walked the red carpet at the event in a long flowing blue gown which many commentators interpreted as a tribute to the dress Garland wore in the 1954 version of the film.
However, Gaga insists she was totally unaware of the similarities between the two gowns until it was pointed out to her after the ceremony.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet of the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, the pop superstar said: ''Yeah, it's so funny, it's so interesting because I hadn't thought about it but then looking at the dress and looking at the photos side by side, it really was an homage ... but by accident.''
Gaga, 32, accessorised her blue Valentino dress at the Golden Globes
with $5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including the Aurora necklace, a sustainably sourced piece that had been custom made just for her and which featured 300 brilliant diamonds with a pear-shaped stone at the center.
Her stylists, Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, thought the ''exquisite'' accessory was just the showstopper Gaga needed to kick off her awards season red carpet appearances.
Eerebout said: ''The Tiffany Aurora necklace, specially crafted for Lady Gaga and today's Globes, captures the majestic nature of her dress perfectly. Because this is such a special moment - her first major award show of the season - we wanted the jewelry and dress to complement each other.''
Amador added: ''What could be more fitting than this exquisite custom piece, named after the goddess of dawn and a cluster of stars, to mark Lady Gaga's wonderful work in 'A Star Is Born'?''
As well as the necklace, Gaga also sported $115,000 diamond and platinum cluster earrings and a trio of bracelets.
