Lady GaGa wore diamonds worth $5 million to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (06.01.19).

The 'Star is Born' actress accessorised her eggshell blue Valentino dress with some stunning Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including the Aurora necklace, a sustainably sourced piece that had been custom made just for her and which featured 300 brilliant diamonds with a pear-shaped stone at the centre.

Her stylists, Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador thought the ''exquisite'' accessory was just the showstopper the 32-year-old star needed to kick off awards season.

Tom said: ''The Tiffany Aurora necklace, specially crafted for Lady Gaga and today's Globes, captures the majestic nature of her dress perfectly. Because this is such a special moment -- her first major award show of the season -- we wanted the jewelry and dress to complement each other.''

Sandra added: ''What could be more fitting than this exquisite custom piece, named after the goddess of dawn and a cluster of stars, to mark Lady Gaga's wonderful work in 'A Star Is Born'?''

As well as the necklace, Gaga also sported $115,000 diamond and platinum cluster earrings and a trio of bracelets.

The 'Born this Way' singer sparked suggestions she had chosen her couture gown to pay tribute to Judy Garland, the actress who appeared in the 1954 version of 'A Star is Born', as it shared a similar colour, full skirt, and belled sleeves to a dress worn by the screen legend in the movie, but she insisted it hadn't been a deliberate move.

Shown Judy's look in the movie by 'Entertainment Tonight' reporter Nancy O'Dell, Gaga - who had dyed her hair blue to match the gown - replied: ''We didn't say that. No, but it looks an awful lot like that, doesn't it?

''She looks beautiful. This is Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That's special, except I'm missing the gloves. Thank you for showing me that. It made my night.''