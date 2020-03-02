Lady GaGa's costume designer was left ''sore and bleeding'' from the creations she made for the star's 'Stupid Love' video.

The 33-year-old star donned four pink metal outfits for her new promo clip and Laurel DeWitt had to ''dig down'' to come up with unique garments for the singer to wear and despite the difficulties of using the materials she did in the garments, she's very proud of the results.

Laurel said: ''The pressure is always there but I found in the past year I get into a different zone when I'm creating. If I panic, the product doesn't come out right.

So I just work as hard as I can until my hands are sore and sometimes bleeding. After all, it is metal.

''I've worked with a lot of celebs, but Gaga has worn everything and has access to everything. So I had to really dig down to create something like no one has ever seen. She looks beautiful and future forward so I'm happy!''

And the costumes - including a metal one-shoulder bikini and spiked long-sleeved jacket - weren't very comfortable for Gaga to wear either.

Laurel told HollywoodLife.com: ''She loved it! I heard it was a bit painful. But you know Gaga, anything for fashion.''

The designer hailed the 'Star is Born' actress as a ''visionary'' who was ''very'' hands-on with the creative process and she was delighted to work with her.

She said: ''The mood boards were a crazy mash of futuristic armour, aliens, and even an insect type vibe. Everything had to be pink so I worked with her style team and just did my interpretation on it. Pink metal! I mean c'mon! It was perfect...

''Gaga is an artist who isn't scared to step out the box and is constantly evolving. I think she wanted to take on the future of fashion, literally and figuratively. I'm just happy I could be a small part of it.''