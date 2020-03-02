Lady GaGa's costume designer was left ''sore and bleeding'' from the metal creations she made for the star's 'Stupid Love' video.
Lady GaGa's costume designer was left ''sore and bleeding'' from the creations she made for the star's 'Stupid Love' video.
The 33-year-old star donned four pink metal outfits for her new promo clip and Laurel DeWitt had to ''dig down'' to come up with unique garments for the singer to wear and despite the difficulties of using the materials she did in the garments, she's very proud of the results.
Laurel said: ''The pressure is always there but I found in the past year I get into a different zone when I'm creating. If I panic, the product doesn't come out right.
So I just work as hard as I can until my hands are sore and sometimes bleeding. After all, it is metal.
''I've worked with a lot of celebs, but Gaga has worn everything and has access to everything. So I had to really dig down to create something like no one has ever seen. She looks beautiful and future forward so I'm happy!''
And the costumes - including a metal one-shoulder bikini and spiked long-sleeved jacket - weren't very comfortable for Gaga to wear either.
Laurel told HollywoodLife.com: ''She loved it! I heard it was a bit painful. But you know Gaga, anything for fashion.''
The designer hailed the 'Star is Born' actress as a ''visionary'' who was ''very'' hands-on with the creative process and she was delighted to work with her.
She said: ''The mood boards were a crazy mash of futuristic armour, aliens, and even an insect type vibe. Everything had to be pink so I worked with her style team and just did my interpretation on it. Pink metal! I mean c'mon! It was perfect...
''Gaga is an artist who isn't scared to step out the box and is constantly evolving. I think she wanted to take on the future of fashion, literally and figuratively. I'm just happy I could be a small part of it.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...