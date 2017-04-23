Lady GaGa paid tribute to her cancer-stricken friend at Coachella.

The 31-year-old singer headlined the annual music and arts festival in Indio, California, on Saturday (22.04.17), for the second weekend in a row and during her performance she dedicated an acoustic version of 'Edge of Glory' to her pal Sonja Durham, who is battling stage IV cancer.

She said: ''''My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it's okay with you, I'd like to sing this song for her.

''I'm sorry you don't feel well. We all wish you were here with us.''

Sonja used to work as Gaga's assistant and the star wrote the bonus track 'Grigio Girls' on her album 'Joanne' for her pal.

Recently, Gaga helped Sonja plan her wedding to her partner Andrew Dubois and Sonja dubbed the star her ''guardian'' angel.

She wrote on her blog: ''Believe it or not, it was a fight and almost didn't happen. Literally why it was planned and pulled off in two weeks! Yes, two weeks! Now you can do that when you have amazingly talented event friends and an Angel that tell you she is going to throw you your dream wedding and there are no arguments. So I cried and cried and if you can believe it let go of total control (i know crazy right) sent them my Pinterest and just asked when they wanted me to show up!!!!

''Honestly, if it wasn't for Gaga and the financial contributions from everyone so far I really do not think I would be here. Let's just say I understand why people give up and die because they do not have the resources that I have been given (sic).''