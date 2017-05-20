Lady GaGa's longtime friend has died of cancer.

The 'Cure' hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Friday (19.05.17) to post a heartfelt tribute to her former assistant Sonja Durham, who she wrote her bonus track 'Grigio Girls' on her album 'Joanne' for, after learning she had lost her long battle.

Alongside a photograph of her friend, she wrote: ''Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we've spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other. You are one of a kind. I'm so proud of you. And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo. Wanted to share this with the world and show them what true beauty looks like. #grigiogirls #sonjadurham @sonjad7777 I love you girl. I love you so much. (sic)''

This isn't the first time the 31-year-old singer has honoured her pal as she dedicated an acoustic version of 'Edge of Glory' to Sonja, who was battling stage IV cancer, during her headlining slot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

She said at the time: ''My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it's okay with you, I'd like to sing this song for her.

''I'm sorry you don't feel well. We all wish you were here with us.''

Recently, Gaga helped Sonja plan her wedding to her partner Andrew Dubois.

She wrote on her blog: ''Believe it or not, it was a fight and almost didn't happen. Literally why it was planned and pulled off in two weeks! Yes, two weeks! Now you can do that when you have amazingly talented event friends and an Angel that tell you she is going to throw you your dream wedding and there are no arguments. So I cried and cried and if you can believe it let go of total control (i know crazy right) sent them my Pinterest and just asked when they wanted me to show up!!!!

''Honestly, if it wasn't for Gaga and the financial contributions from everyone so far I really do not think I would be here. Let's just say I understand why people give up and die because they do not have the resources that I have been given (sic).''