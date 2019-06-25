Lady GaGa shared with her fans how ''very important'' it is to always ask people what their preferred pronoun is.

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker performed for SiriusXM + Pandora at The Apollo Theater in New York on Monday night (24.06.19), and opened up about Pride and how she has felt ''misunderstood in different ways'' over the years and ''learned'' that asking the simple question can make a big difference to someone's happiness.

Gaga - who is a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and attributes much of her early success to her gay following - told the audience: ''I've learned something very important to people now, and I wish to share this with everyone who's listening, not just in this theater, but around the world. Ask the question: 'What is your pronoun?''' ''Because for a lot of people, it's really hard, and their pronouns aren't respected or they're not asked, and for me I've grown and changed over the years in a lot of different ways -- I've felt misunderstood in different ways. All our hardships are different; I don't mean to compare; I just mean to say we're in this together, and I've had a million reasons to want to give up, and sometimes if you're lucky you just need one good reason to stick around.''

The 'Shallow' hitmaker identifies as bisexual herself.

Speaking previously about her sexuality, she said: ''It's not a lie that I am bisexual and I like women, and anyone that wants to twist this into 'She says she's bisexual for marketing,' this is a f***ing lie. This is who I am and who I have always been.''

The 'Enigma' performance came after it was announced that Gaga's Las Vegas residency has been extended into 2020.

The shows were due to end in November, but now the 'Edge of Glory' singer has added two dates for 'Enigma' on December 28 and 30 and on New Year's Eve (December 31) she'll perform 'Jazz & Piano' at the Park Theatre at Park MGM in Sin City.

There are also several dates in spring, kicking off on April 30 and wrapping on May 16.