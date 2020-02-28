Lady GaGa has released her new single, 'Stupid Love', and said the song is ''really special'' to her.

The 33-year-old star penned the track - which dropped just after midnight on Friday (28.02.20) - with ''a lot of love in [her] heart'', and she has also released a music video to accompany the tune.

She said: '''Stupid Love' is a really special song to me. I worked on it with a few different people, Bloodpop and Tchami Being some of them as well as [producer] Max Martin.

''I wrote this song with a lot of love in my heart and a lot of belief that the world operates because of kindness and love.''

Gaga admitted she set out to make a song that ''really celebrated love''.

She added to KISS FM: ''I think that for some of us, it's easier to love and for others it's harder to love and the more vulnerable we are, the more brave we are to open ourselves up, to really, really love each other.

''I think that love heals the world, I think it keeps us together.

''It's how we survive as a planet and I wanted to make a song that really celebrated love and reminded us all how important it is.''

The 'Paparazzi' hitmaker teased her new song's release on her Instagram and Twitter pages in the hours leading up to the tune dropping, and she appeared slightly nervous about the reaction to the track, admitting she would be ''breathing into a paper bag'' when the world first heard it.

She wrote: ''My single and music video are dropping in 45 minutes. Don't mind me, I'll just be in the corner breathing into a paper bag. #StupidLove #CHROMATICA (sic)''

And just two minutes later, she posted: ''earth is cancelled''.

Earlier this week, Gaga announced 'Stupid Love' would be released on Friday, after the single was leaked online last month.

Revealing her plans on Tuesday (25.02.20), she shared an image of a billboard advertisement.

She captioned the photo: '''STUPID LOVE'

''THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

''OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET

''#LG6 (sic)''

The inclusion of the hashtag LG6 suggests 'Stupid Love' will be the first single released from her upcoming sixth studio album, which will mark her first since 2016's 'Joanne'.

The single is Gaga's first piece of new music since the tracks 'Shallow', 'Always Remember Us This Way', and 'I'll Never Love Again', which were recorded for the 2018 movie 'A Star Is Born', which she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper.