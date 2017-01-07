Lady GaGa is rehearsing for her Super Bowl half-time show.

The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker is gearing up to perform in the coveted slot at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5.

Captioning a picture of herself in the rehearsal studio, she wrote: ''30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga (sic)''

Gaga revealed she would be headlining the half-time slot on social media back in September.

She wrote on Twitter at the time: ''It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA! @nfl @FOXTV @pepsi #PERFECTILLUSION #GAGASUPERBOWL (sic)''.

And Gaga isn't new to performing at the football championship event after she kicked off proceedings by singing the national anthem in 2016.

Speaking at the time, she said: ''This is one of the highest honours of my career. I get a chance to sing for all the athletes - who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment - the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about.''

The 30-year-old singer has been really busy promoting her latest album 'Joanne' and previously revealed it is about a ''very tough woman''.

She explained: ''I think I am lucky I have a great family. I have advice ingrained in me not to give up. I'm a tough girl. And that is actually what the album is about. I'm a very tough woman.''

Speaking specifically about her song 'Perfect Illusion', she added: ''People feel pressured to live up to that perfect illusion in their real lives. This is about accepting that and letting go. I'm not saying not to use your phone, I'm not that crazy.

''I think social media is great. But there's also a lot of things that are on the internet that aren't reality ... So this song is about raging against it and letting it go. It's about wanting people to re-establish that human connection.''