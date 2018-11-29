Lady GaGa is ''still recovering'' from her role in 'A Star Is Born'.

The 32-year-old singer plays struggling musician Ally in Bradley Cooper's recently released directorial debut, and has said she put so much into the character that she hasn't been able to separate Ally from herself since the movie wrapped.

She said: ''It was a sanctuary of trust, and so when I saw that trust with Bradley, I said, 'OK, I'm going to have to become someone that I do not have complete control over.' I still feel like I'm recovering from playing this role.''

Gaga went to great lengths to create Ally's character in the romance movie, and even changed the way she would naturally act on stage to give Ally ''something that I don't always give as a musician'', because she didn't want fans to think they were just watching Lady Gaga.

She added: ''I do certain things when I sing and I'm on stage. I have a certain way about me when I perform, but I wanted to be pointed out when I was doing something that was would look decidedly like me, the way that my fans see me, because I wanted her to be so different.''

The 'Bad Romance' singer admits the role was a ''big dream'' come true, as she wanted to be an actress long before she was a singer, and even creates characters for herself when she's on stage.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's Actress Roundtable, she said: ''I wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a musician, so this was a big dream of mine. I felt really excited and really ready for this part.

''[I have] created characters [onstage] because I did not make it as an actress, so I made characters that I could be - so I could be one. They were always some way related to the woman that I wanted to sing to, and a part of me.''