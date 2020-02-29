Lady GaGa went ''cold turkey'' to quit smoking.

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker went from smoking 40 cigarettes a day to zero after deciding she was going to kick the habit, and has said quitting was ''so brutal''.

She confessed during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily: ''I'm not smoking anymore, but I'd smoke 40 cigarettes all day long. I swear on my life I'm not smoking cigarettes. I completely quit - I quit cold turkey. But it was so hard. If you don't smoke, don't smoke! Because quitting is worse. It is so brutal. And I will never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for an entire week. It was so awful.''

Gaga's decision to quit smoking comes as she recently found love with new boyfriend Michael Polansky, whom she went Instagram official with earlier this month.

The 33-year-old singer was reportedly spotted kissing the tech investor on a balcony in Miami ahead of her concert in the city, and was seen the following day with the hunk at the Super Bowl.

She then posted an image of herself with Michael on Instagram, and captioned it: ''We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!''

Michael, 36, is the CEO of the Parker Group, which is Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's businesses and charities.

Rumours of a relationship between the pair began swirling in December 2019 when Gaga was snapped smooching Michael at a restaurant in Las Vegas. According to an insider at the time, they were kissing for at least an hour.

It was recently claimed that Gaga is ''crazy about'' her new man and the pair had been seeing each other a long time before they locked lips in Las Vegas.

A source said: ''[Gaga] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him.''