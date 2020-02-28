Lady GaGa put her whole ''heart'' and ''all'' of her ''pain'' into her upcoming album.

The pop megastar - who has recently started dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky - kicked off her new era with new single 'Stupid Love' this week and has opened up about what fans can expect from her hotly-anticiapted follow-up to 2016 LP 'Joanne', which she has teased is ''energetically really pure'' and is intended to make people dance.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on his New Music Daily show on Apple Music, the 'Born This Way' hitmaker spilled: ''We are definitely dancing, I think the best way to describe all of the things that you just said is that I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy.

''You know, someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud.

''But I go, I said, 'I would like to put out music.' (laughs).

''That a big chunk of what the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.''

The as-yet-untitled album was recorded at Gaga's house in Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon - which was previously owned by late satire artist Frank Zappa - and she recalled how she would spend a lot of time on the porch of the property crying, but producer Bloodpop soon pulled her away and got her to channel her sadness and depression into the songs.

Explaining the process, she shared: ''We made a lot of the record in my studio house.

''So I have a house where it's Frank Zappa's old studio, it's a live room, it's a big studio, it's beautiful.

''And I would be upstairs on the porch, outside the kitchen, and Bloodpop would come up and he'd go, 'Okay, come on, that's enough, off the porch', and I would cry and I would say, 'I'm miserable, I'm sad, I'm depressed,' and he'd go, 'I know, that, and we're gonna go make some music now.

''And then I'd go downstairs and I would write, you know, 'Stupid Love', or I'd write that lyric that I just told you to make another song, you know, it just, this album is such a display of not only how you can reframe the way that you view the world, but I promise, or, and I hope, that the love that was around me in the process of making this album is something that other people feel, that they know that artistically, like, you know how producers are, if one guy's working on it, or one girl's working on it, they don't want anyone else to work on it, they don't wanna share, they, everybody gets cocky, there was none of that.''

The 'Shallow' singer added that the record they ended up with is ''meaningful, authentic, and completely me''.

She concluded: ''These records got passed around to so many different people, there were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give to the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me.''