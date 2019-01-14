Lady GaGa hailed Bradley Cooper the ''love of [her] life'' as she picked up the Best Actress prize at the Critics' Choice Awards.
The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker shared the Best Actress honour with 'The Wife' star Glenn Close at Sunday's (13.01.19) ceremony and used her time on stage to pay tribute to her 'A Star is Born' co-star, who also directed the movie.
She said: ''Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker. And you are just as magical of a human being. I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you,'' she said. ''And I will cherish it forever.
''You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera.''
Gaga dedicated the award to those who have battled addiction and alcoholism, as well as those who have watched their loved ones suffer.
She received a standing ovation as she said: ''I wanted nothing more to show the truth and power of this very heartbreaking dynamic.''
Earlier in the evening, the 32-year-old star grew emotional when she spoke about Bradley as she picked up the Best Song prize for 'Shallow'.
Standing with co-writer Anthony Rossomando, she said: ''Thank you for this beautiful award. This means the world to us. I'll never forget when we wrote this song together with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
''I'll never forget playing it for Bradley for the first time and seeing his face light up and then singing it live together, take after take . . . I was mesmerised both as myself and as my character Ally. I was basking in the brilliant transformation of Bradley into Jackson Maine, singing on his stage, and overwhelmed by the storytelling and power in his voice.
''This song is a conversation between men and women, asking each other questions about life . . . and the shallowness of a modern era. I'm so happy it resonated with you.''
And before Gaga left the stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, she also gave a shout out to fiance Christian Carino.
She said: ''Thank you, Christian, my love. Thank you.''
