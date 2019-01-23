Lady GaGa has described Bradley Cooper as the ''best director in her eyes'' following him being left off the Best Director shortlist at the Academy Awards for his work on 'A Star Is Born'.
Lady GaGa says Bradley Cooper is the ''best director in her eyes'', despite his Oscar snub for 'A Star Is Born'.
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress has hailed Cooper's talent behind the camera on his directorial debut which earned eight nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but not a nod for him individually.
Gaga insists she and the rest of the cast all appreciate what Cooper, 44, inspired them to achieve on the musical drama - which is a remake on the 1937 movie of the same name.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, she said: ''Well, you know, you never know what's going to happen, but at the end of the day, he knows that he's the best director in my eyes and in all of our eyes as his cast. I know that he's so happy that we've all been nominated and that the film was recognised and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.''
Although he missed out in the Best Director category, Cooper has is up for the Best Actor prize for his performance as Jack Maine, whilst Gaga is up for Best Actress for her portrayal of singer Ally Maine and she is up for Best Original Song for 'Shallow' which she co-wrote with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.
Cooper - who has missed out on the Best Actor Oscar twice before - himself didn't seem to disappointed by the Best Director snub and is ''so grateful'' for the recognition the movie has received.
He said: ''Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there - in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal - the way films have made me feel since I was a kid.
''When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance. So to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep - that simple human thing - that we need each other, and for the Academy to recognise that I just am so grateful.''
The 91st Academy Awards take place on February 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
