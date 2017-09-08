Lady GaGa has revealed that she is planning to take a break from the music industry.
The 31-year-old singer says she needs some time off but isn't planning to completely turn her back on the industry.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at a press conference for her Netflix documentary 'Gaga 5'2''', she said: ''I'm going to take a rest. It doesn't mean I won't be creating. It doesn't mean I don't have some things up my sleeve. This is my most important thing I do, is to entertain people and to make them happy,''
''I want to slow down for a moment, for some healing.''
And Gaga is excited about the release of her new documentary, as it will give people a better insight into who she is.
She said: ''It's a hedge of protection on my legacy of the past 10 years. It's a nice place to be, because I'm surrounded by wonderful people.''
The movie also highlights Gaga's battle with chronic pain, which she described as ''liberating''.
She said: ''It's okay... It's hard. But it's liberating too. There's an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone. My pain does me no good unless I transform it into something that is. ''
Director Chris Moukarbel added: ''It was incredibly hard, on a basic fundamental human level, to be near someone experiencing pain like that. There's nothing you can do, beyond filming.
''I felt I needed to continue to roll. She was very aware of people struggling with similar chronic pain. She's not even sure how to deal with it.''
