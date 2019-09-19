Lady GaGa ''doesn't care'' if people use her new make-up line so long as they spread her message of positivity..
Lady GaGa ''doesn't care'' if people use her new make-up line.
The 'Star is Born' actress launched her highly-anticipated Haus Laboratories collection this week but she's not bothered about sales as she just wants to make a positive impact.
She said: ''In truth, we don't care if you wear our make-up or not. What's important to us is that you love yourself and spread that kind message around the world.''
While Gaga likes creating different ''personas'' with cosmetics, she thinks the ultimate ''transformation'' has nothing to do with make-up.
She said: ''You can create different personas with makeup, or go bare, but ultimately the real transformation comes from within and loving yourself.''
Although the 33-year-old star has worked with make-up artist Sarah Tanno for years, she doesn't worry if the cosmetics expert isn't around because she knows her own skills are just fine.
She said: ''[If Sarah's not around] I do my make-up myself, I did my own stage make-up for years.
''I'm actually a great make-up artist on myself -- and others. I'm of course not on Sarah's level but you know, I try!''
The 'Shallows' singer doesn't worry about trends and thinks it is important to stay true to herself.
She told People magazine: ''I don't pay attention to what is trending or what people necessarily want to see me as.
''I'm just always me, whether people like it or not.
''Staying true to myself is part of how I love myself.''
Asked what helps her to feel confident, she added: ''Not caring what other people think of me by judging me by my looks. That's shallow. Whether I'm dressed up with make-up or in sweatpants with none, I'm just being me.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...