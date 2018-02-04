Lady GaGa needed medical treatment at one of her concerts last week.

The 31-year-old singer - who has fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which can cause pain all over the body - has been forced to axe the last 10 dates of the European leg of her world tour because she's suffering with ''severe pain'' and it has been revealed she was struggling during her performances, and had to be seen by medics backstage at Birmingham Arena, where she performed on Wednesday (31.01.18), because of concerns for her health.

A source told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Obviously Lady Gaga's health was the most important priority for everybody on her team.

''While Gaga wowed her fans onstage, no one was aware of the health struggles she was going through behind the scenes. But she was determined to battle through and not let anybody down.

''There was only so long she could carry on without risking longer term consequences.''

The 'Just Dance' hitmaker and her team had considered scrapping the remaining concert dates earlier in the week but she was determined to press on for as long as she could.

However, as a precautionary measure against lost revenue, it was reportedly decided to move the recording of her tour DVD from London's O2 Arena on Sunday (04.02.18) - one of the axed dates - to the Birmingham show.

The insider said: ''After it became apparent that Gaga's health was failing, her team ­organised crisis talks.

''Tour DVDs are very lucrative and everyone knew that if Gaga had to cancel her dates then they'd lose out on millions of pounds. They couldn't face missing out on more.

''So they felt it was best to bring forward the recording.''

The 'Poker Face' singer previously admitted she was ''devastated'' at having to cancel the shows.

Taking to her Twitter account, she said: ''I am so devastated I don't know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don't do this I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We're cancelling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love the show more than anything and I love you but this is beyond my control.

''London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and well-being first. I love you, forever. XX Gaga. (sic)''