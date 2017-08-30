Lady GaGa was crowned MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar for 2017 over the weekend.

The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker's Little Monsters beat off stiff competition from Justin Bieber's Beliebers, Ariana Grande's Arianators and last year's champions, Fifth Harmony's Harmonizers, to win the coveted accolade for the pop superstar.

The 31-year-old singer reached over 65 million votes, an impressive 40 million more than second position holder Zara Larsson and a mind-blowing 50 million more than 'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber.

Fans were asked to tweet with the hashtag #MTVHottestSuperstar followed by their chosen act, and an impressive 194 million votes were cast throughout the competition.

A total of 50 artists were shortlisted for the award including the likes of Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Nicki Minaj. Also making the cut were all of the One Direction members - Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - and ex band member Zayn Malik.

However, only Harry and Zayn made the final 10 with almost four million votes each.

Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Beyonce and Charli XCX also made the list.

The 2017's MTV Hottest Summer Superstar top 10 is as follows:

1. Lady Gaga - 65,585,228 votes

2. Zara Larsson - 25,523,559 votes

3. Justin Bieber - 15,357,277 votes

4. Fifth Harmony - 10,566,541 votes

5. Nicki Minaj - 7,635,596 votes

6. Camila Cabello - 5,490,088 votes

7. Lana Del Rey - 4,321,512 votes

8. Clean Bandit - 4,004,291 votes

9. Harry Styles - 3,910,408 votes

10. ZAYN - 3,811,689 votes