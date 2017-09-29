Lady GaGa has been named as an honorary Miss Gay America.

The pageants owner, Michael Dutzer, took to Instagram on Friday (29.09.17) to reveal that earlier this month, the 31-year-old singer had become the first person ever to receive an honorary crown since the event was set up for female impersonators in 1973.

Michael praised the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker for ''championing self-acceptance, diversity and the beauty in everyone's mirror'', and revealed that alongside the honour, the pageant has also made a donation to Gaga's Born This Way foundation.

Posting a picture of Gaga - who recently revealed she is battling fibromyalgia - with her dazzling crown, Michael wrote: ''First we would like to wish @ladygaga the best as she recovers from an injury.

''On Sept 10 we presented Lady Gaga with a Miss Gay America crown, making her the first honorary Miss Gay America.

''We love Gaga for all she's done for the LGBTQ community, especially our youth, so we thought this would be a great way to honor her for championing self-acceptance, diversity and the beauty in everyone's mirror.

''Along with the crown, we made a donation to the @btwfoundation on behalf of the Miss Gay America organization.

''#ladygaga #joannetour #missgayamerica#excellence #bornthiswayfoundation#loveislove #lgbtq (sic)''

Lady Gaga has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ community, and identifies as bisexual herself.

Speaking previously about her sexuality, she said: ''It's not a lie that I am bisexual and I like women, and anyone that wants to twist this into 'She says she's bisexual for marketing,' this is a f***ing lie. This is who I am and who I have always been.''