Lady GaGa ''lives on Chromatica''.

The 31-year-old singer recently announced her upcoming sixth studio album will be titled 'Chromatica', but has now claimed the album title is more than just a word, as she says it has replaced Earth as the planet she now calls home.

She explained: ''I think what I've learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it. And it doesn't mean that I'm deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in. That is Chromatica. I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame - I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.''

Gaga also detailed what 'Chromatica' means, as she said her new music will explore themes of ''healing'' and ''bravery''.

She added: ''For me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about ... is it's about healing and it's about bravery as well, and it's really like, when we talk about love I think it's so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.''

The word 'Chromatica' stems from a mixture of chroma, meaning colour, and chromatic, which relates to sound.

And the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker believes the word is also a ''frame of mind''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily, she said: ''Chromatica was essentially on its own when you first look at it, it seems to be about colours and all the different colours, and also music is made of a chromatic scale, you know? So it's all the colours, all the sounds.

''I thought 'Okay, well maybe, Chromatica is a frame of mind'. And that is my frame of mind, and I don't know that I've ever made an album that wasn't on 'Chromatica' in some type of way, meaning like my frame of mind is always a part of my music. This is just my way of kind of expressing, even in a both literal and abstract way, that making music and putting it out into the world is my perspective on life, and it's also my gift to the world in the best way that I can.''