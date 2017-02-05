Lady GaGa is launching her own range of wine.

The 'Born This Way' singer's company have filed paperwork to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches with the name Grigio Girls, TMZ reports.

The proposed alcoholic beverage brand shares its name with a bonus track from Gaga's 2016 album 'Joanne', which was inspired by the 30-year-old singer's cancer-stricken friend Sonja and how the pop star used to get together with her pals, open a bottle of wine and cry for their buddy.

Meanwhile, Gaga is currently focusing her attentions on her Super Bowl half-time performance on Sunday (05.02.17) evening as she recently vowed she wants her show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to be something audiences never forget.

She said: ''I want to more than anything create a moment that everybody watching will never forget. Not for me, but for themselves.

''That's what I remember about great Super Bowl performances in the past: when you really get lost watching with your family.

''Watching Michael Jackson doing the halftime show is one of the fondest memories I have.

''He encapsulates everything that you love about a great performer. You watch him go on stage, and you can see that he's getting his head in the zone, and he's having a true defining moment of what it must feel like to be a champion.''

Gaga has promised the show will be ''interesting and exciting'' and she hopes the songs she has chosen will entertain both her fans tuning in to watch her show, and the football fans watching the game.

She teased: ''We went through my whole career, and chose songs both the football fans and the people that are just tuning on for the halftime show will enjoy.

''I don't wanna give away also how many costume changes I'll be doing ... We will be doing some very interesting and exciting stuff during the show, and I'm excited for you to see it.

''I will say it's a tremendously athletic show, and it's something we really talked about when creating the halftime experience.

''I mentioned that I thought it was important for us to consider, you know, high adrenaline.''