Lady GaGa has launched her website HausBeauty.com for fans to sign-up to receive more news about the release date.
Lady GaGa's highly-anticipated beauty line has launched it's own website.
The 32-year-old singer secured the cosmetic line's trademark Haus Beauty back in February under her company Ate My Heart Inc, and now the star has launched her website HausBeauty.com for fans to sign-up to receive more news about the release date and products.
The cosmetics line will sell a broad range of beauty products, including foundation, eyeliners, shadows and lipsticks, as well as less popular products like beauty milks, according to The Blast.
Gaga is keen to broaden her business interests and the 'Joanne' hitmaker has recently been trying to launch a line of wines inspired by her family's Italian restaurant.
While she has always attracted headlines for her outrageous fashion sense during her career, the New York-born star - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - previously admitted that her style is a reflection of her mood.
Speaking in 2015, the chart-topping singer shared: ''There's always a dichotomy within me. If you see me dressing really out there, I tend to be self-deprecating inside.
''When I dress like a lady, I tend to be feeling very wild and confident. That sounds bizarre, but I get a lot of s**t done with that blonde hair.''
At the time, Gaga claimed that while she hadn't changed much as an individual, she's become more aware of how to pursue her ambitions.
She said: ''I haven't changed. It's just that I'm almost 30. I'm learning how to function effectively in society.''
