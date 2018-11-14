Lady GaGa kept items from 'A Star Is Born' to show her future children so they can have a ''poetic'' connection to their mother's work.
The 32-year-old singer - who recently got engaged to talent agent Christian Carino - has held on to her alter ego Ally's lyric book, the shirt her on-screen lover Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) gave her and even a hotel-sized bottle of bubble bath from the set so that her offspring will have a ''tangible'' and ''poetic'' connection to their mother's work.
She told the latest issue of Variety magazine: ''They are things I will want to show my little girl or little boy and say, 'Here they are. You can touch them.
''I want them to have a close, tangible, poetic experience with the film the way I have.''
The 'Born This Way' singer also teased that she and Bradley will duet on the soundtrack 'Shallow' should they be nominated for Best Song at the Oscars next year.
She told the publication: ''One hundred percent.''
In fact, the 43-year-old actor - who also directed the blockbuster musical - has already given thought as to how they would approach a live rendition of the hit song.
He said: We talked about that actually, because I'm such a maniac.
''I started texting her the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we'll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it.''
It would be a dream come true for the 'Poker Face' singer - who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Til It Happens to You' from 'The Hunting Ground' in 2016 - to win the accolade.
She said: ''I used to wrap myself in an Afghan or my grandmother's knitted blanket and stand on a podium while I watched the Oscars.
''I had big dreams as a child.''
But she doesn't want people to hail her a ''success'' as an actress before she has tried her hand at other roles.
She admitted: ''Well, give me a few more movies before you call me a success.
''Don't shoot me as a movie star.''
