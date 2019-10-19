Lady GaGa is single again.

The 33-year-old singer has subtly revealed during her friend Sarah Nicole Tanno's bachelorette party on Friday (18.10.19) that she's split from sound engineer Dan Horton after just a few months of dating.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Shallow' hitmaker wrote: ''An about to be married woman and me, a single lady. (sic)''

The split comes as a surprise as, just a few weeks ago, friends were commenting on how ''happy'' Gaga looked after she was spotted kissing Dan during a romantic brunch in Studio City, California.

A source said: ''Although she has been very busy, lately she seems happier.''

And witnesses at the brunch said the pair seemed besotted with each other.

One fellow diner said: ''They were kissing as they spoke really close up.

Another added: ''Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.''

That was the first time Gaga had kissed someone in public since she called off her engagement Christian Carino in February.

A source said: ''All the attention for the movie ['A Star Is Born'] and her split from Christian was a bit much. She escaped to Mexico with friends twice just to get out of Los Angeles. She seemed tired and a bit gloomy.''

Gaga was also reportedly annoyed that people tried to link the breakdown of her 'A Star Is Born' co-starr Bradley Cooper's relationship with Irina Shayk to her.

The insider explained: ''She wanted to focus on work, but didn't want to deal with any attention that was related to Bradley Cooper. You could tell that she was so sick of the romance speculation.''