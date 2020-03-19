Lady GaGa is ''getting serious'' with her new boyfriend.

The 33-year-old singer has only been dating Michael Polansky a matter of months but it seems their relationship is going from strength-to-strength as she's already started telling her friends that she's ''completely in love'' with the investor - even though she's only just split from sound engineer Dan Horton.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Gaga is really getting serious with her boyfriend and the chemistry is undeniable.

''At first she wanted to keep it low key and quiet because she had just gotten out of a relationship and thought taking it slow would be good, but they had an immediate connection, so it was tough to keep under wraps. They were spending so much time together, she finally decided to post on Instagram to make it official.

''She wasn't expecting to get so involved so quickly after her last relationship, but she started telling her friends she was completely in love with him.

''Anyone that has spent any time with them can see the connection. They are completely smitten. Her friends haven't seen her this happy in years. It didn't take long for her friends to adore him too.''

The couple are determined to make their relationship work even though their busy careers often pull them in different directions for an extended period at a time.

The insider explained: ''Gaga's life is so busy, she is nonstop work most of the time and Michael is supportive of her schedule.

''He can often work remotely so even travels with her.''

Earlier this week, Gaga admitted she hated being single after a series of failed relationships - which included former fiancés Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney - and was ''having a lot of trouble with'' her new solo status.

She said: ''It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life ... I was actually having a lot of trouble with it, I did not like being single.

''I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad.''