Lady GaGa is still in ''pain'' after she was thrown off the stage this week but she still managed to attend her friend's party.
Lady GaGa is in ''a lot of pain'' after she was accidentally thrown off the stage this week.
The 'Shallow' hitmaker has been left wincing in agony after an over-excited fan picked her up during her Las Vegas residency on Thursday night (17.10.19), fell off the side of the elevated platform with her in his arms and landed on top of her in the audience.
But, despite her bruised bones and achey joints, the 33-year-old singer didn't let her injuries stop her from attending her best friend's bachelorette party on Friday (18.10.19).
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday evening, Gaga uploaded a photograph of herself dressed in a black ensemble with candy floss hair and bold make-up with a pair of bridesmaid glasses in her hand and wrote: ''I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my bestfriends bachelorette dinner. I [heart emoji] you @sarahtannomakeup (sic).''
The 'A Star is Born' actress underwent a full body x-ray immediately after the fall to check she hadn't broken any bones and she later updated fans on the outcome.
Referencing her 2008 song, 'Just Dance', she wrote: ''When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok (sic).''
Although it appeared to be a nasty fall, Gaga jumped straight up and comforted the distraught fan who dropped her before she carried on her with her set.
She said: ''The only thing that's not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up. You alright? Come on up! Everything's fine! It's not your fault, let's go, come on. Are you OK?''
She later joked about the incident, saying: ''11 years [of being a fan] and we f***ing love each other so much we fall off the damn stage...
''We were like Rose and Jack from the 'Titanic'.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...