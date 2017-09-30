Lady GaGa is ''getting stronger everyday''.

The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker recently postponed her European tour because of the ''severe physical pain'' she had as a result of fibromyalgia but she is on the mend and is looking forward to getting back on stage.

Responding to an article about online fan culture, she wrote on Twitter: ''What a killer article. Gettin' stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can't wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp (sic)''

The 31-year-old singer had previously revealed she has been ''chasing the pain'' of her fibromyalgia condition for five years.

Explaining about the condition, she said: ''I have chased this pain for four or five years. But when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can f***ing go.''

In a personal message in Instagram at the time of postponing her tour, she thanked her fans for their support and promised to be back out on the road as soon as she could.

She wrote: ''I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.

''I use the word ''suffer'' not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life.

''They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.''