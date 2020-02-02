Chart-topping pop star Lady GaGa is reportedly ''crazy'' about her new boyfriend.
Lady GaGa is reportedly ''crazy'' about her new love interest.
The 33-year-old singer is currently in Miami, Florida, ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl and Gaga has been seen packing on the displays of affection with her new man, who is known simply as Michael.
A source told E! News: ''[Gaga] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him.''
The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney - was first spotted kissing her new man on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.
And according to the insider, prior to their smooch in Sin City, the duo had ''already been seeing each other for weeks''.
Gaga endured a turbulent time in her love life in 2019, splitting from sound engineer Dan Horton after just a few months of dating and, before that, calling off her engagement to Christian Carino in February.
The New York-born star - who has remained tight-lipped about her new romance - revealed her split from Dan via an Instagram post after attending her friend Sarah Nicole Tanno's bachelorette party.
The chart-topping pop star wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''An about to be married woman and me, a single lady. (sic)''
Earlier in the year, Gaga also called off her engagement to Christian.
A source said at the time: ''All the attention for the movie ['A Star Is Born'] and her split from Christian was a bit much. She escaped to Mexico with friends twice just to get out of Los Angeles. She seemed tired and a bit gloomy.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...