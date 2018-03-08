Lady GaGa has returned to the recording studio, weeks after having to cancel her Joanne World Tour due to health issues.

The singer was ''devastated'' to have to axe the last 10 dates of the European leg last month because she was suffering with ''severe pain'', but she appears to be on the mend.

According to The Sun newspaper, the 'Poker Face' hitmaker has been recording in Cannon Beach, Oregon - which is said to have ''healing properties'' - with producer DJ White Shadow, who she worked with on both 'Born This Way' and 'Artpop'.

Her bassist Jonny Good told the publication that Gaga is also determined to be back to her best in time for her Las Vegas residency at the Park Theatre at Park MGM in December.

He added: ''By the 'Joanne tour' she was already five tours in, battling hip injuries. Nobody knows how she's done it.

''She never moans - she does have a great team though, a great physical team. They help. Everyone helps keep the ship together.''

Gaga - who has fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which can cause pain all over the body - revealed her struggle and the cancelled live shows earlier this year.

Taking to her Twitter account, she said: ''I am so devastated I don't know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don't do this I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We're cancelling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love the show more than anything and I love you but this is beyond my control.

''London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and well-being first. I love you, forever. XX Gaga. (sic)''